It’s easy to present your jams in real time through Hangouts. When you’ve finished jamming, save it to Drive to return to later, or share out your work with others.
Your team’s creativity has no limits with Jamboard. Sketch your ideas whiteboard-style on a brilliant 4k display, designed for the way you work. Drop images, add notes, and pull things directly from the web while you collaborate with team members from anywhere.Buy Jamboard
Jamboard brings your team together with the same real-time co-authoring that powers G Suite’s apps. Unlock your team’s creative potential – whether they’re in the same room using multiple Jamboards or across the world using the Jamboard app on a phone or tablet.
With Jamboard’s incredibly responsive and accurate display, it feels natural to draw and sketch the way you would on a traditional whiteboard. Enrich your brainstorm with the best of Google Search and your team’s work in G Suite: Grab images and content from the web and bring them straight into your jam; pull in work from Docs, Sheets, and Slides; even add photos stored in Drive.
Jamboard’s stunning 55-inch, 4k display shines as the focal point for creativity in the workplace. It’s easy to move around the office with its purpose-built portable stand and single-cable setup. You’ll never have to worry about running out of ink or batteries thanks to a passive stylus and eraser that don’t require pairing.
Jamboard comes with handwriting and shape recognition, so it’s easy to read your work. And, you can draw with a stylus but erase with your finger – just like a whiteboard.
The Jamboard app for Android and iOS makes it easy to join in the creativity on a phone or tablet. You can also use the app to claim a Jamboard when you walk into a conference room and start adding content from G Suite.
Jamboard supports up to 16 touchpoints at once on a single device. An entire team can join the same jam from other Jamboards and phones and tablets with the Jamboard app.
Jamboard starts at $4,999 (includes 1 Jamboard display, 2 styluses, 1 eraser, and 1 wall mount) plus a $600 annual management and support fee.
View the Jamboard spec-sheet (PDF). For more information, visit the Jamboard Help Center.